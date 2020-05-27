Councils must work together on recycling centres - Baker

Sinn Féin Councillor and Mayor of Belfast Danny Baker has called on councils across the North to work collectively to minimise the length of journeys being taking by citizens to visit recycling centres.

Danny Baker said:

“The reopening of recycling centres was part of stage one of the roadmap to recovery from COVID19.

“Many councils across the North are currently operating a policy that only permits those with a postcode in that council area to utilise recycling facilities.

“In doing so, those that live on the edge of some council boundaries are having to travel further to visit their respective council recycling centres.

“I am calling on councils across the North to work collectively to take steps to allow all members of the public to access recycling centres.

“Opening recycling centres to all members of the public will minimise the length of journeys being taken by citizens as we continue to work to contain this virus.”