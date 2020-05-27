Economic recovery must be a Just Transition - Archibald

Sinn Féin Economy Spokesperson, Caoimhe Archibald MLA, has called for a COVID-19 recovery plan that delivers on the 'New Decade New Approach' commitment to a Green New Deal.

The East Derry MLA was speaking after more than 40 groups including business, community and environmental groups have written to the First and Deputy First Minister urging them to prioritise a green recovery in any Coronavirus recovery plan.

Caoimhe Archibald said:

"The COVID-19 pandemic has caused great loss of life and created profound economic challenges for people and their livelihoods across society.

"While protection of public health is paramount, we must have a vision for what a post-COVID recovery must look like. Any strategy to recover from the economic crisis caused by COVID-19 must be based on a Just Transition towards a net zero carbon economy.

"Time is quickly running out to rapidly decarbonise and move towards a sustainable and inclusive economy that guarantees the safety of workers, families and the natural world.

"A Just Transition would meet our climate obligations, while dramatically improving the quality of life of workers and families and businesses.

“Tackling the economic crisis and the threat of climate breakdown together, this Just Transition must provide well-paid and high-skilled green jobs, world-class public transport, warmer homes for all, and using Ireland's abundant renewable resources to give cheaper and cleaner electricity to all.

"The Executive should imbed a Just Transition in any economic recovery planning, and put concrete localised plans in place to decarbonise our economy and improve people's quality of lives."