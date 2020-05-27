Mullan calls for curriculum review ahead of GCSE and A-Level exams

Sinn Féin MLA Karen Mullan has called for a review of the curriculum in advance of next year’s GCSE and A-Level examinations.

Speaking after a meeting of the Education Committee, the Foyle MLA said:

“The last number of months have been very difficult for our schools and pupils.

“With schools unlikely to return until September at the earliest and even then there is a likelihood that remote learning will continue in some capacity, it’s simply not feasible to expect students to be examined in the usual way.

“I pressed officials to possibly review the delivery of the curriculum next year and how exam officials will take into account the major disruption which young people have experienced this year.

“Although teachers and parents have been involved in fantastic work in delivering remote learning it is no substitute for the classroom experience.

“School leaders, teachers, students and their families need clarity in advance of the new academic year.

“I will continue to raise this issue in the coming weeks with both the exam regulators and the Education Minister.”