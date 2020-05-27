Eoin Ó Broin TD calls on government to extend the ban on rent increases & evictions

Sinn Féin Housing spokesperson Eoin Ó Broin TD has called on the government to extend the ban on rent increases and evictions until the end of 2020. He added that it must also extend access to the Covid-19 rent supplement payment until the end of the year.

Deputy Ó Broin said:

“Minister Murphy this week must announce that he is extending the ban on rent increases and evictions until at least the end of the year.

“I will be raising this issue with the Minister for State at the Department of Housing John Paul Phelan later on this evening in the Dáil.

“There is too much uncertainty around employment and incomes for the Minister for Housing not to extend the ban on rent increases and evictions.

“We know from studies by the Economic and Social Research Institute (ESRI) that young people and those working in hospitality and retail have been disproportionately impacted by job losses due to Covid-19.

“We also know that this section of the population are most likely to be renters.

“Sinn Féin in government would extend the ban on rent increases to three years but at a minimum the government must extend it until at least the end of 2020.

“We also need to see the Minister for Social Protection Regina Doherty to extend access to the Covid-19 rent supplement payment until the end of the year.

“It is necessary in order to help mitigate the accumulation of rental debt to help protect both tenants and landlords once the pandemic has eased.”