Sinn Féin publish draft affordable housing scheme - Eoin Ó Broin TD

Sinn Féin spokesperson on Housing Eoin Ó Broin TD has today published a draft affordable housing scheme which provides detailed information on the affordable housing scheme Sinn Féin would introduce in government.

Teachta Ó Broin said:

“Affordable housing was the single biggest issue in February’s general election.

“For the last four years, Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael failed to deliver a single affordable home to rent or to buy, and to date neither party has published a detailed affordable housing scheme.

“The draft affordable housing circular we are publishing today outlines how local authorities, approved housing bodies and community housing trusts will be able to provide affordable homes to rent and buy. It also outlines who would be able to access such homes.

“The circular states that affordable homes for €230,000 or less will be able to purchase in Dublin, the commuter belt and other major urban areas for households whose gross incomes are between €45,000 and €75,000 per annum, with a cut off point of €50,000 for a single person.

“Across the rest of the State, affordable homes for €220,000 or less would be delivered.

“For those wishing to rent an affordable home in the long-term or while saving to try and purchase a home, affordable cost rental homes will be available for between €700 and €900 per month depending on household size and income.

“The circular published today is a response to the growing frustration among local authorities and approved housing bodies that no affordable housing scheme has been delivered by government.

“The absence of such a scheme lies at the heart of disagreements around public housing delivery between Fine Gael, Fianna Fáil and the Green Party in their government formation discussions.

“The Land Development Agency, as it is currently set up, will not deliver genuinely affordable homes to rent or to buy.

“Our scheme provides the clarity that local authorities, approved housing bodies and community housing trusts need to deliver affordable rental and purchase homes.

“This week the ESRI have called on the incoming government to focus their economic stimulus package on investment in affordable housing.

“We have put our draft circular out to consultation to local authorities, approved housing bodies and other stakeholders and I am looking forward to receiving feedback.”