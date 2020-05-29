Maskey appeals to young people to act responsibly

Sinn Féin MP for West Belfast Paul Maskey has called on young people to act responsibly and to join the community effort against COVID19 following reports of crowds gathering in public places.

Speaking Paul Maskey said:

“In recent days I have been dealing with reports of large crowds of young people gathering in public places, with many of those drinking alcohol.

“I am appealing directly to those young people involved to act responsibly. Your actions can potentially have serious ramifications for your personal health, that of your family and also our community.

“By gathering in large crowds the spread of this virus will be accelerated. Increased infection will place our health workers under extreme pressure and will kill people in our community - that is both the brutal and sad reality.

“Each and every one single of us, both young and old, has an obligation in the time ahead to act responsibly to protect our vulnerable relatives and members of the community.

“As we approach this weekend, I am appealing directly to young people to please be part of the community COVID19 response and to follow the guidelines.

“You can enjoy the good weather and meet up with up to six friends outdoors while adhering to social distancing but large crowds are not permitted for the benefit of your health and our community.

“I am also appealing to parents and guardians to please keep in contact with your children to know their whereabouts.

“Only by working together will we overcome this."