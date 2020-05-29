Sheehan extends solidarity to hunger strikers in Turkish prison

Sinn Féin MLA Pat Sheehan has extended solidarity with two lawyers currently on hunger strike in a Turkish prison.

The West Belfast MLA said:

“It is deeply concerning that two members of the Contemporary Lawyers Association, Ms Ebru Timtik and Ms Aytac Unsal, have been on hunger strike for almost two months in a Turkish prison.

“Their protest began on April 5 with theIr demand for justice and the right to a fair trial.

“In Turkey earlier this year members of the band 'Grup Yorum', Ms Helin Bolek and Ibrahim Gokcek, died on hunger strike protesting against the suppression of their political views through music.

"A third hunger striker, Mustafa Kocak, died in prison demanding the right to a fair trial. We cannot allow a repeat of these tragic situations.

“Turkish authorities must respect the reasonable demands of the hunger strikers and open a meaningful dialogue with the prisoners and their representatives before their conditions deteriorate further.

“It is important that the international community stands firmly in support of the hunger strikers and their campaign for rights, equality and an end to Turkish repression.”