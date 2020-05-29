Clarity needed on Tipperary’s rail lines - Martin Browne TD

Sinn Féin TD for Tipperary Martin Browne has raised the ongoing closure of the Waterford to Limerick and Limerick to Ballybrophy rail lines with Irish Rail and the Minister for Transport Shane Ross.

Speaking from Tipperary, Teachta Browne said;

“I raised this issue with both the Minister for Transport and Irish Rail, as there has been no indication on when Irish Rail intends on reopening these lines. Currently no other rail lines in the country are closed aside from these two.

“It was hoped that an expected reopening date would be announced as part of the roadmap for lifting restrictions, however this was not the case so I contacted the minister and Irish Rail directly.

“It is unacceptable that in their reply to the question no clarification was given to me. This is an issue that effects widespread areas of the county, as the two train lines serve several towns in north and south Tipperary.

“Both lines have already suffered from downgrading and a lack of investment despite the clear benefits rail links provide to Tipperary for both the development of the economy and in reducing the amount of traffic on the roads and carbon emissions.

"As well as clarifying when both lines are expected to reopen, the Minister and Irish rail need to make a commitment to ensuring the continuation of both lines into the future”.