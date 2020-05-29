Urgent plan needed for childcare sector - Kelly

Sinn Féin Children and Young People Spokesperson Catherine Kelly MLA has said addressing the concerns of those working in the childcare sector must be central to the post COVID-19 recovery.





She made the call after an online meeting with more than 75 childcare provides across the north hosted by Paul Maskey MP, Caoimhe Archibald MLA, Karen Mullan MLA and John Finucane MP.





The West Tyrone MLA said:



“This morning our Sinn Féin team met with over 75 childcare facilities from across the North to listen directly to their concerns and ideas about the future of childcare post-COVID19.

“There were many concerns raised by the childcare providers today including an ongoing lack of financial support, issues around the capacity of facilities to adhere to social distancing guidelines, protection of jobs and the expansion of the key workers list.

“There must urgently be a plan developed for childcare facilities moving forward which accounts for concerns of the sector and ensures the sustainability of childcare services, the maintaining of childcare places and the protection of both the staff and children.

“Childcare cannot be an afterthought; it must be an integral part of the roadmap to recovery.





"Sinn Féin will continue to engage with the childcare sector in the weeks and months ahead and will relay their concerns with the relevant departments."