Maurice Quinlivan TD welcomes UL decision to “do the right thing” on student rents

Sinn Féin TD for Limerick City Maurice Quinlivan has said that today’s news that students at UL will be granted refunds for vacating student accommodation early due to COVID 19 is very welcome. UL have finally done the right thing.

Speaking today in Limerick, Teachta Quinlivan said:

“Along with my colleague Eoin Ó Broin TD we both have engaged with and been in regular contact with students, their families and UL including the President Des Fitzgerald requesting that UL refund these rents. So it is very welcome that UL is now coming in line with other Universities across the state and I’m very pleased that they have taken this decision today.

“This will be a huge relief to many students and their families.

“With colleges and universities now physically closed, many students have returned home to be with their families during this difficult time whilst UL closed in March most students are still at home.

“Also huge numbers of these students lost their part-time jobs due to the pandemic and had to vacant their student accommodation earlier than planned.

“Many students and their parents were until now denied refunds, despite giving notice that they had to vacate their student accommodation early due to the COVID 19 outbreak.

“In some cases, this can be as much as three months’ rent. This was very stressful.

So today’s decision is both very welcome and long overdue. UL have finally made the decision to “do the right thing. It was also heartening to hear that Students will be refunded from the date they vacated the accommodation regardless of the date they checked out.

“I have long argued that all student accommodation providers, both public and private, should provide these students and their families with refunds so I’m very happy with today’s decision.

It was unfortunate that this decision, which was out of kilter with the other Universities who gave refunds much earlier took so long.

“It would also have been very helpful and less stressful if the Ministers for Housing and Education had made a clear statement calling for full refunds from all student accommodation providers."