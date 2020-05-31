Anderson calls for All-Ireland response to support Caravan owners

Sinn Féin MLA Martina Anderson has called for an all-Ireland solution aimed at waiving fees for caravan owners unable to access sites during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Foyle MLA commented: “I have been contacted by many families across Derry who are unable to access their holiday caravans due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Many have also have seen their incomes severely reduced due to the crisis.

“Despite this, caravan owners across the entire island are having to pay park fees like every other holiday season.

“Caravan parks in the north and south have turned into ghost towns, and it is completely unfair to expect full payment for a service that people cannot physically access.

“I recognise that this is a very difficult and uncertain time for everyone - but for many people on low incomes and who cannot afford big family holidays, a static caravan is a source of great stress relief and quality family time.

“Sinn Féin has written to the Economy Minister in the north asking that the Tourism Recovery Steering Group consider this issue.

“At its core this is an issue of fairness. Given the considerable number of people on the island who own caravans on the opposite side of the border from where they live, this requires a coordinated all-Ireland solution.

"There needs to be decisive action on an all-Ireland basis so that neither caravan owners or park owners are penalised as a result of this pandemic.”