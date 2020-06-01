Arson attacks adding to pressure on emergency services - Finucane

Sinn Fein MP John Finucane has said arson attacks and gorse fires are adding to the pressure on emergency services at this time.

The North Belfast MP said:

"The old Crumlin Road courthouse building is one of the most historic and recognisable in the city and this deliberate attack on it is wrong and must be condemned.

"Thankfully no one was hurt in the incident and I want to commend the actions of the firefighters involved in bringing the blaze under control.

"There are ambitious plans for the regeneration of the site which will provide a boost to the local economy and those will not be helped by this.

"This fire came just hours after a series of large grass and gorse fires at a nature reserve at the Harbour Estate which led to people having to close their windows and stay indoors on what was one of the hottest days of the year.

"These type of incidents are reckless and are putting more stress on the emergency services at a time when they are already under intense pressure.”