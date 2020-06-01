'Schools should suspend transfer tests' - Mullan

Sinn Féin MLA Karen Mullan has called on all selective schools to suspend academic selection transfer tests for the upcoming school year.

The Foyle MLA was commenting after 24 schools in North Down backed calls for a suspension of the tests.

Karen Mullan said:

“Pressure is growing on schools to show leadership and scrap the use of unregulated transfer tests.

“This interventions from schools in Newry and North Down is just the latest in widespread calls for the suspension of the test for September 2021.

“I would urge all schools across to follow this leadership and example by also suspending these unregulated tests.

“Academic selection is wrong, unnecessary and places undue pressure on children. It should be scrapped altogether.

“Local schools should shift their focus to preparing teachers and pupils for a return to school when it is safe to do so.”