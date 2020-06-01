Archibald welcomes reopening plan for tourist accommodation

Sinn Féin MLA Caoimhe Archibald has welcomed Executive approval for a roadmap to support the tourism sector through the reopening of hotels and holiday accommodation as part of the COVID-19 recovery plan.

Caoimhe Archibald said:

"The tourism and hospitality sector was one of the worst hit by the COVID-19 pandemic and many in the sector are seriously concerned about the future.

"Today's move by the Executive to allow hotels, hostels, caravan parks, guesthouses, bed and breakfasts and others to open from July 20, subject to scientific and medical advice, will be warmly welcomed.

"Tourism is key to our economy right across the island and today's move will help those working in the industry to get back to work safely.

"The safety of those working in the sector, as well as that of the wider public will be paramount in all of this.

“The reopening will depend on the rate of transmission so I am appealing to people to ensure this can go ahead as planned by continuing to follow social distancing guidelines.

"If we continue to work together, to follow the guidelines and stay safe and save lives then we can get our tourism economy open for business again."