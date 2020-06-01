Archibald calls for establishment of Just Transition Commission

Sinn Féin Economy Spokesperson, Caoimhe Archibald MLA, has today called for the establishment of a Just Transition Commission.

Speaking following an Assembly debate on a motion calling for a just economic recovery strategy, the East Derry MLA said this Commission must bring together society's main stakeholders to both plan a just economic recovery and map out a transition to a net zero carbon economy.

Caoimhe Archibald MLA said:

"In planning for an economic recovery, we need to prevent any return to an economy of old that failed so many and was environmentally unsustainable.

"The conversation to rebuild a fairer, greener and healthier economy can't exclude wider society who have been so profoundly affected by this economic crisis.

"Sinn Féin are today calling for the establishment of a Just Transition Commission. This would bring academics, trade unionists, business representatives, community representatives, students, farmers representatives and others together to map out how we rebuild our economy, and in doing so set it on a course for rapid decarbonisation and a net zero carbon society.

"In doing so, it would follow in the footsteps of highly successful existing models in Scotland and elsewhere in Europe.

"Any recovery strategy must deal with the problems and inequalities of the past, the economic crisis of the present, the challenges of Brexit and the threat of climate breakdown in the very near future. We need a just transition.

"This conversation and long-term planning must involve all of society. Sinn Féin will be actively engaging with and leading on this discussion in the time ahead."