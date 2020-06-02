Passenger Locator forms must be introduced for all arrivals onto the island - Sheehan

Sinn Féin MLA Pat Sheehan has called on the Department of Health to introduce Public Health Passenger Locator Forms to assist with contact tracing for all passengers arriving at ports and airports.

Pat Sheehan said:

“It’s concerning that according to a written response from the Health Minister only some of those travelling through the north’s ports and airports will be required to complete a Public Health Passenger Locator form.

“The proposed model being suggested by the Department of Health is flawed. It ignores the fact that the island is a single epidemiological unit despite this being recognised by the Executive's Strategy on COVID-19.

“I have urged the Department to reconsider its approach and to consider the scientific evidence of the Independent SAGE panel’s report on the 12th of May which states that the islands of Britain and Ireland should be treated as separate entities for health purposes.

"I would urge the Minister of Health to require all passengers arriving at ports and airports to complete a Public Health Passenger Locator form.

"The Department of Health and the Executive must look to build on the Memorandum of Understanding with the southern Department of Health, especially around the sharing of data for the vital contact tracing approach.

“I have forwarded a copy of the Independent SAGE report to the Department of Health for urgent consideration.”