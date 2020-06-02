Mullan welcomes certainty on Extended Schools funding

Sinn Féin MLA Karen Mullan has welcomed clarification from the Department of Education that Extended Schools funding will continue this year at the same levels as last year.

Speaking following a response to a written question, the party’s Education spokesperson said:

“I welcome clarification from the Minister today which will provide certainty to many schools on the level of Extended Schools funding they will have access to.

“The Extended Schools Programme aims to improve levels of educational achievement for disadvantaged children and young people by providing the additional support that they might need to help them reach their full potential.

“Given the onset of COVID-19 and plans to consult on the re-branding of the programme there was great concern and anxiety that schools would have been left with less funding but thankfully that is not the case.

“Now more than ever this funding will be crucial given the impact that the COVID-19 crisis has had on many of our young people and their learning experiences.”