“Publication of High CAP Payments exposes obscene inequalities at the heart of Irish Agriculture” – Carthy

“Publication of High CAP Payments exposes obscene inequalities at the heart of Irish Agriculture” – Carthy

Cavan Monaghan Sinn Féin TD, Matt Carthy, has said that the publication of the recipients of the highest CAP payments in Ireland exposes the obscene inequalities at the heart of Irish Agriculture. He said that it is scandalous and immoral that a small number of large corporate entities were drawing down hundreds of thousands in CAP payments while most family farmers are struggling to survive.

He said that the eye-watering figures reinforced the need for Sinn Féin’s proposals for an upper-limit on payments to be introduced as a matter of urgency.

Deputy Carthy said:

“One of the largest recipients of CAP payments in Ireland is a company called Godolphin based in Co Kildare. It is the thoroughbred racing and breeding operation of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the vice-president and prime minister of the United Arab Emirates. The stud farm received a CAP payment of €216,768.

“Two farms associated with the billionaire Larry Goodman between them secured payments of almost €400,000.

“These are scandalous payments that expose the obscene inequalities at the heart of Irish agriculture. There is simply no justification for massive corporate entities to be drawing down such level of payments at a time when most family farms, who receive a pittance in comparison, are struggling to survive.

“This scandal has to end. There needs to be an upper-limit of payments set at a maximum of €60,000 so that funds can be re-diverted to those farmers who are the lifeblood of our rural economies.

“That Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael governments have stood over such gross inequalities for so long explains why many farmers have abandoned those parties. It’s time for a radical reform of agriculture payments where resources are invested in our family farmers that have built the reputation that Irish agriculture enjoys all over the world”.

ENDS