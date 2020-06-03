Exam boards must ensure students are treated fairly - Mullan

Sinn Féin MLA Karen Mullan has called on exam regulators to ensure that the use of predicted grades does not penalise students from disadvantaged backgrounds and private candidates.

Speaking following the appearance of representatives from the Council for Curriculum, Examinations & Assessment (CCEA) at the Education Committee, the Foyle MLA said:

“Today I raised my concerns about school profiling with the chief executive of CCEA and expressed my view that this aspect of his plan must be seriously revised.

“We must ensure that the use of predicted grades does not in any way penalise students from disadvantaged backgrounds or private candidates.

“There is no perfect solution to the issue of examinations in the context of the COVID-19, but we must insist on the highest levels of fairness and transparency.

“I will continue to urge CCEA to ensure measures are put in place which will support young people from disadvantaged backgrounds through this process.”