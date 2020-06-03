Economy committee to write to British Government on Brexit concerns - Archibald

Sinn Féin MLA and economy spokesperson Caoimhe Archibald MLA has welcomed the agreement of the economy committee to write to the British Government to outline concerns as the Brexit deadline approaches.

The East Derry MLA said:

“I welcome that the Economy Committee has agreed to my proposal to write to the British Government to outline concerns of citizens and the businesses in the North over Brexit.

“Yesterday evening the Assembly voted to call on the British Government to extend the Brexit deadline given the lack of progress in talks, the COVID-19 pandemic and the detrimental economic impact that Brexit will cause, it is only logical to extend the deadline.

“Jobs, businesses and livelihoods are already under enormous pressure as a consequence of the COVID19 pandemic and a crash-out Brexit would be unbearable for many.

“The announcement also by HRMC and the British Government that a business training academy to equip businesses with the skills to deal with new custom measures will be located in Kent is also very concerning.

“Given that so many local businesses will have to deal with these new custom measures and the documentation on a daily basis, it is unreasonable to ask them to travel to Britain for this training.

“HRMC must clarify how they intend to assist local businesses in the North.

“There is also a clear need for the establishment of a business engagement forum as a matter of priority. The British Government has previously committed to establishing this forum but to date has failed to do so.

“The concerns of businesses must be listened to and acted upon; not ignored.

“The British Government must stop acting in the exclusive interests of those in England and begin to take into account the threat posed by their intransigence to the North.”