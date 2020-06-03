Shannon Airport needs urgent support to meet pandemic challenges – Maurice Quinlivan TD

Sinn Féin TD for Limerick City Maurice Quinlivan today called on the caretaker Government to outline what steps they will be taking to ensure Shannon Airport remains viable.

He warned that the situation is critical as, without urgent government support, the airport may struggle to compete in what is becoming an increasingly difficult market.

Speaking in the Dáil today, Teachta Quinlivan said:

“If the Government is really interested in regional development, then investment in Shannon Airport needs urgent priority.

“Shannon Airport faces a very difficult future. The situation is critical. The COVID-19 pandemic has changed the nature of international travel and without Government support the airport will simply not be able to compete.

“A proper bus link and rail line should be developed to get passengers into the city as quickly and conveniently as possible and provide increased access to Shannon Airport from the mid-west. Parking fees at the airport need to be made more competitive. The Transport Minister must ensure that at least every second bus from Cork to Galway serves the airport in the future.

“Shannon over the years has done very well with flights into Shannon for visitors from North America, boosting tourism and benefitting the local economy. The loss of any of these airlines’ services will be a real shame, and will result in hundreds of thousands of fewer visitors arriving into the mid-west. Our economy has already been battered by the pandemic and does not need another blow like this.

“Once the immediate pandemic emergency ends and we turn to putting our economy back on track, a functioning and resourced Shannon airport will be a key part of the infrastructure needed to achieve this.

“Shannon Airport needs to be an attractive option for consumers and airlines, so that they will choose to use the airport over Cork and Dublin. An ambitious plan can only be achieved with the delivery of the necessary Government resources.”