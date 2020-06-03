Questions regarding Clifton Nursing home’s handling of COVID-19 crisis need answered - Gildernew

“The latest revelations raise serious questions regarding the policy decision to discharge patients with COVID-19, from hospitals into care homes.

“Care homes are at the epicentre of the fight against COVID-19. The recent announcements to support care homes will go some way to address the initial pressures but more needs to be done

“The social care system is struggling. Staff and care homes need to be supported with a rolling programme of testing, access to PPE and support from Trusts with isolating Covid-19 positive residents.

“Sinn Féin has raised the need to reform social care on multiple occasions and the Minister and the Department of Health must ensure that social care reform is a priority by bringing forward proposals.

“I understand that the Belfast Trust is undertaking a level 3 Serious Adverse Incident investigation into Clifton House care home.

“I would have serious concerns about the SAI processes ability to identify and implement learning and change. The Department of Health must publish in full the existing investigation into social care being compiled by CPEA.”