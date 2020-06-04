McGuigan calls for safe passing law and improved safety for cyclists

Sinn Féin MLA Philip McGuigan has written to the Infrastructure Minister on the need for a specific safe passing law and other improved safety measures for cyclists following a report on the number of cyclists killed or seriously injured in the north during 2014-2018.

The North Antrim MLA said:

“Figures published today show the annual average number of cyclists killed or seriously injured in 2014-2018 is 74% greater than in the period of 2004-2008.

“This amounts to 265 cyclists killed or seriously injured on our roads within these four years.

“It is clear that the safety of cyclists is a major concern which is deterring people from taking up this great form of transport.

“We need to look at ways to maximise safety for cyclists, such as cycling lanes separated from traffic, as well as improving other road users’ respect for cyclists.

“This could be done by the inclusion of increased education around cyclists as part of driving lessons and tests.

“Furthermore, I have written to the Infrastructure minister on the need to consider a specific safe passing law.

“It is vital that action is taken on this issue immediately in order to preserve the increased popularity of cycling as a mode of transport during the Covid-19 crisis.

“Yesterday we celebrated world bike day and the bike as a great mode of sustainable transport.

“However, these figures released today clearly indicate more needs to be done to improve cyclist safety on our roads.

“If we really want more people to adopt cycling, these vital safety concerns need to be properly addressed.”