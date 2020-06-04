Molloy expresses concern at the use of rubber bullets in US

Sinn Féin MP Francie Molloy has expressed concern at the firing of rubber bullets against Black Lives Matter protesters in the USA and has extended Sinn Féin's solidarity and support for their call for justice and equality.

Francie Molloy said:

“It is deeply troubling to see images online and to read reports of deadly violence being inflicted on protestors and journalists in the US.

“The horrific murder of George Floyd by police officers in Minneapolis serve as reminders of the cost of failures in policing and abandonment of the principle that all are equal before the law.

"There can be no place for racism, discrimination and injustice. For far too long the black community in America has been failed by the police and under protected.

“Sinn Féin MPs have added our support to the cross-party call for the British government to cease its sale of tear gas, rubber and plastic bullets, and other anti-crowd equipment.

“We have seen their impact in Ireland, in the US and across the globe. The British government cannot be allowed to profit from weapons turned on peaceful protestors.

“As was demonstrated during the conflict here, rubber and plastic bullets are anything but ‘non-lethal’. There is no excuse or justification for their use ever.

“Sinn Féin wishes to send its solidarity to those who protest injustice and peacefully face down brutality. The voices of the black community need to be heard and heeded because Black Lives Matter.”