British government must fulfil obligations - Kelly

Sinn Féin MLA Gerry Kelly has said the party remains committed to the provision of a victims’ payment based on need and the full implementation of the Stormont House Agreement in a human right compliant manner.

The North Belfast MLA said:

“Sinn Féin remains committed to the provision of a victims’ payment based on need and the full implementation of the Stormont House Agreement in a human right compliant manner.

“The recent Westminster Regulations will potentially exclude thousands of victims from the Nationalist and Republican community from accessing the payment scheme.

“This is both discriminatory and unacceptable.

“By introducing a hierarchy of victimhood, the British government is undermining attempts to heal the wounds of the past and promote a genuine reconciliation process.

“The British government must honour its commitments made and fulfil their obligations to fund the scheme in full.”