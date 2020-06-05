Canavan calls for Belfast City Hall be lit up in purple

Cllr Canavan said:

“I have submitted a proposal to Belfast City Council that City Hall be lit up purple on Monday 8th June, the day before George Floyd is laid to rest, as an act of solidarity with George Floyd, the Minneapolis community and anti-racism protestsacross the world.

“I have suggested purple as it is the colour which has become synonymous with the struggle against oppression.

“I would call on people to act responsibly and adhere to the COVID-19 regulations.”