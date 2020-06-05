Gildernew calls for Turkish Government to release HDP political prisoners

Sinn Féin MP Michelle Gildernew has called for the immediate release of all HDP political prisoners and an end to political repression by the Turkish state.

Speaking the Fermangah and South Tyrone MP said:

“It was deeply distressing to hear reports that two HDP MPs, Leyla Güven and Musa Farisoğulları, have been stripped of their ‘MP’ status and were arrested last night – along with Enis Berberoğlu of the CHP, Turkey’s main opposition party.

“This concerning news has only been exacerbated by reports this morning that police in Ankara attacked a peaceful march of HDP MPs, as they made their way from parliament to Güvenpark, to protest these latest arrests.

“Unfortunately, actions such as these are yet another reminder of President Erdoğan’s complete and total contempt for political opposition and democratic norms.

“All of this is taking place in the context wherein 45 of the 65 HDP controlled municipalities have had their Mayors arrested since last March. As we understand it, at least, 21 mayors remain incarcerated. This cannot be tolerated or accepted in a supposed modern democratic society.

“Sinn Féin condemns the Turkish government’s policy of mass arrests and the political repression of opposition parties. We are all too aware that the politics of suppression and exclusion are wrong and counterproductive.

“The international community must bring pressure on the Turkish Government to respect the democratic wishes of the people.

“The HDP are a legitimate political party and their mandate needs to be respected. We call for an immediate end to all draconian actions against political opponents and the release all political prisoners. They have our full solidarity.”