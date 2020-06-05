Kelly welcomes schools’ decision to suspend transfer tests

Sinn Féin MLA Catherine Kelly welcomed the decision by Loreto Omagh and the Christian Brothers Omagh to suspend academic selection transfer tests for the upcoming school year.

The West Tyrone MLA said:

''I welcome and commend the decision by Loreto Grammar School Omagh and the Christian Brothers Grammar School Omagh to suspend the use of unregulated tests for this coming academic year and would urge other schools in this area to follow suit.

''This is absolutely necessary to allow our teachers, school staff and of course children to prepare for a return to school, rather than the stress of a high-level exam.

“Academic selection is wrong, unnecessary and places undue pressure on children. It should be scrapped altogether.”