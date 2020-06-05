Economy Minister needs to provide clearer direction for businesses - Archibald

Sinn Féin MLA Caoimhe Archibald has said the Economy Minister must provide clarification on what businesses are allowed to open in this phase of restriction easing on Monday 8th June.

The party’s economy spokesperson said:

"Many businesses have been closed for quite some time as directed but following the announcement of the restrictions being eased for some non-food retail, there is a lack of clarity as to which businesses are able to open.

“I would call on the Economy Minister to provide clearer direction for businesses so they can plan their reopening and put in place the necessary measures.

"Where businesses can open it is vital that social distancing and sanitation facilities are in place as per Public Health Agency (PHA) and workplace safety guidance."