British government must fulfil its Brexit commitments and legal obligations - Hazzard

Sinn Féin MP Chris Hazzard has said the British government cannot be allowed to renege on its legal commitments and obligations over Brexit and the protections contained in the Irish protocol of the Withdrawal Agreement.

The Brexit spokesperson said:

“The EU’s chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier has said the British government’s interpretation of the Withdrawal Agreement in relation to trade between the north and Britain is not compatible with the legal commitments already entered into.

“Instead of trying to renegotiate what has already been agreed, the British government now needs to implement the Withdrawal Agreement and the Irish Protocol it contains.

“This approach of the British government is very concerning given the approaching deadline and raises questions of how serious they are.

“Our business sector, our farmers and everyone else need certainty, not fudge from the British government.

“We need implementation rather than interpretation from the British government in order to protect our economy and the Good Friday Agreement.”