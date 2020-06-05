McKeown urges caution over drive-in concert
Sinn Féin Party group leader in Mid and East Antrim Borough Council James McKeown has urged caution after the council voted to allow a drive-in concert at the Ballymena Showgrounds.
Speaking Councillor McKeown said:
“Earlier this week the Mid and East Antrim Borough Council voted to permit the Ballymena Showgrounds to be used for a drive-in concert, this concert will accommodate up to 12,000 attendees over the course of two nights.
“Sinn Féin have expressed our concern around many aspects of the event, including how social distancing and adequate hygiene will be practiced at different amenities such as bars and toilets.
“In normal circumstances, we would welcome concerts and festivals to this borough. However, reflecting the grave and dangerous situation that we are presently in with COVID19 continuing to spread within our communities, we have serious concerns about the event.
“Sinn Féin will work within council to ensure that all procedures are in place to maximise the safety of staff and attendees.”