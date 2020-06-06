Armed gangs should end their futile actions immediately - Anderson

Sinn Féin MLA Martina Anderson has said armed gangs need to end their futile actions against the community.

Speaking after it was reported that weapons and explosives have been found in Derry, the Foyle MLA said:

“The fact that this material will not be used to endanger life is welcome.

“There is no place for this type of activity in our community.

“Armed gangs offer nothing to our society and need to end their futile actions against the community immediately.”