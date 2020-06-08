Sinn Féin to launch Alternative Economic Recovery Principles - Archibald

Sinn Féin MLA Caoimhe Archibald has said any credible economic recovery plan must take an ambitious, long-term and strategic approach to rebuilding a fairer, greener and healthier economy for all.

The party’s Economy Spokesperson was speaking in advance of the launch of Sinn Féin's principles for how to approach the economic recovery from the COVID-19 crisis.

Caoimhe Archibald MLA said:

“Today Sinn Féin are laying out our strategic, long-term, and ambitious approach to economic recovery in the North.

“This strategy seeks to tackle the problems of the past, the crises of the present including COVID19 and Brexit, and the threat of climate breakdown of the near future.

“There is consensus across society that we need a plan to a new, more inclusive, and more resilient economy.

“How can we protect the jobs and incomes of workers, families and SMEs in this economic crisis? How can we proof our economy against further COVID shocks and prepare it for the significant challenges posed by Brexit? How can we rapidly decarbonise our economy through a Green New Deal and take advantage of the opportunities for the green and digital economies? How can we tackle low-paid and insecure work?

“These problems need solutions, and no recovery plan for the North will be credible unless it addresses them.

“Tonight at 7.30pm, Sinn Féin will launch our recovery strategy online to address how we would deal with these challenges and more, through a discussion with Chris Hazzard and myself on the main principles underpinning our bold recovery strategy.”

