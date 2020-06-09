City Hall being lit up in purple 'sign the city stands against racism' - Canavan

Sinn Féin councillor Claire Canavan has said Belfast City Hall being lit up in purple as an act of solidarity with George Floyd, is a sign that the city stands against racism and all forms of discrimination.

Cllr Canavan said:

“Tonight, Belfast City Hall is being lit up in purple as an act of solidarity with George Floyd, the Minneapolis community and anti-racism protests across the world.

“This is a clear sign that the city stands against racism and all forms of discrimination.

“We all have our part to play in challenging racism and discrimination in all its forms.”