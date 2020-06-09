Menu

Sinn Féin - On Your Side

City Hall being lit up in purple 'sign the city stands against racism' - Canavan

9 June, 2020

Google+

Sinn Féin councillor Claire Canavan has said Belfast City Hall being lit up in purple as an act of solidarity with George Floyd, is a sign that the city stands against racism and all forms of discrimination.

Cllr Canavan said:

“Tonight, Belfast City Hall is being lit up in purple as an act of solidarity with George Floyd, the Minneapolis community and anti-racism protests across the world.

“This is a clear sign that the city stands against racism and all forms of discrimination.

“We all have our part to play in challenging racism and discrimination in all its forms.” 

Connect with Sinn Féin