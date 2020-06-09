Mullan extends condolences at death of Bishop Lagan

Sinn Féin MLA Karen Mullan has sent her condolences following the death of the former auxiliary Bishop of Derry, Francis Lagan.

The Foyle MLA said:

“I was sorry to hear about the death of the former Auxiliary Bishop of Derry, Francis Lagan.

“Many people across Derry and Donegal will have been saddened by this news.

“He was the Auxiliary Bishop of Derry diocese for many years and was involved in many important times in people’s lives, including confirmations, christenings and other events.

“My thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends and all who knew Bishop Lagan at this time.”