Stronger and more consistent environmental monitoring needed - Anderson

Sinn Féin's Martina Anderson MLA has today called for stronger and more coordinated environmental monitoring to better prevent environmental crime in the River Faughan area.

The Foyle MLA said:

"The River Faughan has been subjected to repeated incidents of pollution and eco-crime that have resulted in mass fish kills and other damage to the biodiversity and environmental health of the region.

"As a Special Area of Conservation, it must be protected from all real and present threats of further pollution.

"I am aware of a planning enforcement notice issued on environmental grounds in the surrounding area that, if unfulfilled, may result in further damage to the River Faughan.

"Councils, the Department for Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA), and the NI Environmental Agency, must all work together to improve monitoring of environmental enforcement notices over time, and not just at the notice deadline.

"We must ensure the conditions of this enforcement notice are being acted upon in good time, to prevent any further extensions or a situation arising where the notice can't be fulfilled.

"This is especially important when viewed alongside the unfortunate history of dumping and eco-criminality in the River Faughan area."