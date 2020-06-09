Rogan calls for clarity on MOT centres

Sinn Féin MLA Emma Rogan has written to the Minister for Infrastructure to ask what preparations are being made for the phased reopening of MOT centres.

Speaking the South Down MLA said:

“The COVID-19 pandemic has had a detrimental impact on all sections of our society and economy.

“The closure of MOT centres has placed additional strain on many businesses, including delivery and taxi drivers.

“I have been engaging with many taxi drivers who cannot apply for a PSV licence for a new vehicle and also cannot avail of an exemption, stopping them from working entirely.

“These drivers deserve clarity about when they can get their vehicle tested and acquire this licence.

“In the South, it has been announced that there will be a phased reopening of NCT centres from this week.

“I have written to the Infrastructure Minister to ask what preparations are now being made for the phased reopening of MOT centres in the North.

“Core to the reopening process must be dialogue with MOT centre workers and Trade Unions to ensure maximum protection for both workers and the general public.”