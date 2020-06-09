Ní Chuilín encourages charities to apply to new fund

Sinn Féin MLA Carál Ní Chuilín has encouraged charities under financial pressure as a result of COVID-19 to apply to the new COVID-19 Charities fund which will open on Monday 15 June.

Speaking the North Belfast MLA said:

“I welcome the announcement today by the Minister for Communities Deirdre Hargey that the £15.5 million fund to support local charities during this pandemic will be open from Monday the 15th of June.

“Many in the charity sector provide invaluable services and support to those most in need within our communities all year round.

"Throughout this pandemic, many charities have continued to deliver services. They have been working tirelessly on the frontline to ensure that support continued within communities.

“I want to commend those in the charity sector for their efforts over recent months and also the Minister for Communities for establishing this fund to support charities that are in need of financial assistance.

“This fund could be the lifeline for many of those in the sector and I want to encourage charities that are under financial pressure to apply to this fund."