Michael Creed has become the Minister for Meat Factories - Matt Carthy TD

Sinn Féin TD for Cavan/Monaghan Matt Carthy TD has said that if the Minister for Agriculture Michael Creed spent as much time tackling the unfair practices of meat factories as he does in attacking Sinn Féin then farmers would be in a much better position.

Responding to Minister Creed's latest attack on Sinn Féin, Teachta Carthy said:

“Michael Creed has allowed beef processors to tighten their stranglehold on Irish agriculture during his tenure as Minister. Never slow to condemn farmers on the picket lines, he has consistently refused to face down the uncompetitive practices of the factories.

“He stands over a system that allows a Sheikh from the United Arab Emirates to draw down €216,000 in Irish CAP payments, where farms associated with Larry Goodman receive almost €400,000, while most family farmers find it increasingly difficult to make ends meet.

“Instead of tackling these inequalities or facing down the processors, Minister Creed has spent more time attacking Sinn Féin. He has become the Minister for Meat Factories.

“Minister Creed and Fine Gael know that Sinn Féin is committed to delivering a policy platform that will revitalise family farming and our rural communities. These attacks on our party are just pathetic attempts to distract from his own failings.”