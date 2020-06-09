Minister McHugh must step up supports for children with special educational needs - Donnchadh Ó Laoghaire TD

Sinn Féin Education Spokesperson Donnchadh Ó Laoghaire has said that children with special educational needs and their parents need clarity from Minister Joe McHugh as well as extra supports as a lot of details regarding the July or summer provision continue to remain unclear.

Teachta Ó Laoghaire said;

“Children with special educational needs are among those who have been worst affected by the Covid-19 lockdown. Their lives and supports have been greatly interrupted, leaving them in cases sad and finding it hard to understand why this all is.

“In many instances, despite best efforts from parents, teachers and SNAs, these children are still falling behind.

“Despite raising this with the Government repeatedly and calls from the sector, there still remains a lack of clarity of what supports will be made available to them.

“Huge questions remain unanswered about the July or summer provision, and I will be raising these concerns with the Minister for Education tomorrow in the Dáil chamber.

“This includes the deployment of SNAs, who for the most part have been disrespected by the Government since the Covid-19 outbreak, as well as what additional supports will be available when schools reopen or who will be eligible.

“Children with special education needs and their families urgently need our support. I will continue to hold the Government to account on their shortcomings so far in this regard and the lack of clarity they have provided to date.”