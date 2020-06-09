Rebuilding health and social care services requires political leadership - Gildernew

Sinn Féin MLA Colm Gildernew has said the Health Minister must demonstrate political leadership in overseeing the rebuilding of the health service.

The party’s health spokesperson said:

“Throughout the COVID-19 crisis the health service has stepped up in protecting the public.

“It is vital in rebuilding health and social care services that the Health Minister demonstrates leadership rather than delegating it to his permanent secretary.

“It is essential that the minister works with trade unions, service users and stakeholders in order to transform and rebuild services in a sustainable manner.

“There are many who have been significantly impacted by the closure of services and when key services are reopened, they should be reopened across the north and accessible to all.”