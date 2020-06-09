Kelly raises Strule Shared Education Campus progress with Education Minister

Sinn Féin MLA Catherine Kelly today raised the progress on the Strule Shared Education Campus in Omagh with Education Minister Peter Weir.

The West Tyrone MLA was speaking after a meeting with the Minister alongside party colleagues Karen Mullan MLA and John Finucane MP.

Catherine Kelly MLA said:

“I once again raised the importance of the Strule Shared Education Campus in Omagh with Education Minister Peter Weir.

“I pressed for progress on the construction of this important project given the minister had stated previously that delivering the campus is one of his top priorities as it is a pioneering project of regional significance.

“The Strule Shared Education Campus will be a ground-breaking project which will see the schools having state-of-the-art facilities while also enabling pupils to benefit from the opportunities provided through enhanced collaboration and sharing.

“It will also help regenerate Omagh town and the wider district by bringing social, economic and most importantly educational benefits for our young people.

“Sinn Féin will continue to press Minister Weir to ensure there are no unnecessary delays.”