Derry schools show leadership by suspending transfer test - Mullan

Sinn Féin MLA Karen Mullan has welcomed the decision from two Derry schools to suspend academic selection for the upcoming year.

The Foyle MLA said:



“I welcome the decision by Thornhill College and St Columb’s College to suspend the use of unregulated transfer tests for the 2021 school year.

“Our teachers, school staff and children should be focussing on preparations for returning to school, rather than the stress of a high-level exam.

“It’s disappointing that some schools are still using the test, but I would urge other local schools who haven’t yet suspended the transfer tests to follow this leadership and example.

“I welcome recent calls from across society for the suspension of these unregulated exams, including Archbishop Eamonn Martin who described testing in the current circumstances as ‘cruel’.

“Academic selection is wrong, unnecessary and places undue pressure on children. It should be scrapped altogether.”