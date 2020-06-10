Hargey condemns racist abuse of two teenagers in South Belfast
Sinn Féin MLA Deirdre Hargey has condemned the racist abuse of two teenage boys on the Ormeau Road on Sunday evening.
The South Belfast MLA said:
“On Sunday evening, two teenage boys were racially abused by a large gang dressed in hazmat suits.
“The gang of around 10 also made threats of violence against the two boys.
“Those involved in this racist attack are to be condemned.
“Anyone with information in this incident should bring it forward so that those responsible can be brought before the courts.
“The community spirit within the Ormeau Road area over the last few months has been extremely heartening.
“Those of all religions, races and ethnicities have been working together to support the vulnerable in our community during this pandemic.
“Our community has also been united and strong in our anti-racism message in recent days, standing fully in support of the Black Lives Matter movement.
“Anti-racism and anti-fascism proudly forms part of the DNA of our community.
“Those involved in this despicable incident will not succeed in undoing the strength of our community solidarity.”