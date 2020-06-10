Childcare plan a major disappointment - Kathleen Funchion TD

Sinn Féin spokesperson on Children and Youth Affairs Kathleen Funchion TD has said that there will be huge disappointment at the childcare plan brought forward by the government today.

She said:

"If we are to re-open the economy, then parents returning to work need to be able to access affordable childcare in a way that is safe for staff and children alike. This requires an investment from the government beyond small capital grants and the paying a proportion of the wages of some childcare workers until the end of August.

"The reality is that without proper support, many childcare providers will be forced to either close their doors in September or we will see a situation where there is a massive hike in fees for parents. This is unacceptable.

"The reality is that many families will be unable to afford the exorbitant childcare costs they have faced for the last number of years without meaningful investment.

"Sinn Féin is calling for: