There can be zero tolerance for attacks on ambulance staff - Gildernew

Sinn Féin MLA Colm Gildernew has said there can be zero tolerance for attacks on ambulance staff and other health workers.

The health spokesperson said:

“Any attacks against paramedics, ambulance staff or other health workers are nothing short of despicable.

“These are people who go above and beyond on a daily basis to keep us safe and their own safety should never be in question.

“Our ambulance staff are working tirelessly to protect us from this pandemic and it is a terrible indictment they now have to consider measures such as cameras and body armour to protect them from attacks.

“There can be zero tolerance of attacks, threats and intimidation against ambulance staff and health workers.

“Those responsible must be apprehended, brought before the courts and dealt with in a manner that reflects the seriousness of this crime in order to deter others and keep our frontline health workers safe.”