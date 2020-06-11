Bombardier redundancies a devastating blow - Archibald

Sinn Féin MLA Caoimhe Archibald has said that news of up to 600 redundancies at Bombardier comes as a devastating blow to workers, their families and the local economy.

The Sinn Féin economic spokesperson said:

“News that up to 600 jobs at Bombardier could be made redundant is terrible for the workers and their families.

“This will impact on 400 direct employees and 209 subcontractors.

“It also comes as a bigger blow to the local economy, particularly when it is already under intense strain as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“At a time when we are planning the economic recovery this announcement today is devastating.

“I would urge management at Bombardier to engage immediately with trade unions and workers’ representatives and keep staff updated on all developments.

“The workers involved should also be offered retraining and upskilling opportunities to help them in their search for other employment.

“I will be seeking an urgent meeting with management at Bombardier to discuss the situation and to ensure that the concerns of workers are heard.”