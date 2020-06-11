Extend Brexit transition to period to protect economy – Hazzard

Sinn Féin MP Chris Hazzard has reiterated the party’s call for an extension of the Brexit transition period following a warning from the CBI that businesses will not cope with a no-deal Brexit.

Speaking the party’s Brexit spokesperson said:

“This morning we heard the very real concerns of the head of CBI Carolyn Fairbairn on the threat posed by Brexit to businesses in Britain and the North.

“CBI has warned the British Government that businesses simply ‘cannot cope with no deal and virus’.

“Our economy is under enormous pressure as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic; it is clear then that this pandemic coupled with a no deal Brexit would cause a severe economic shock to businesses and our local economy.

“It is also concerning that the EU has been critical of progress made in Brexit negotiations, describing the lack of progress as 'disappointing'.

“As the Brexit deadline approaches, it is vital that the British Government does not continue to act in bad faith, and urgently moves to deliver upon the legal commitments contained in the Withdrawal Agreement and the Irish Protocol.

“Our local business community have also been scathing of the lack of engagement and technical detail being supplied to them from the British Government - it is imperative that the British Government work quickly to supply this information and establish education and training resources for local businesses in order to help them meet the demands of trading in the post-Brexit world.



“The Brexit deadline should now be extended to avoid a potential crash out, no deal Brexit at the end of the year, which would devastate our economy already weakened by the current pandemic."