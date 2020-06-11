McCann welcomes reopening of housing market

Sinn Féin MLA Fra McCann has welcomed moves to ease COVID-19 restrictions to allow people to move house.

The west Belfast MLA said:

“Buying or selling a house, looking for somewhere to rent or moving house can be among the most stressful things a person can do.

“The restrictions which were put in place to as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic to keep people safe and save lives created additional challenges for those looking to move house, as well as placing strain on the housing sector.

“I welcome the face my party colleague, Communities Minister Deirdre Hargey has today moved to ease those restrictions.

“This will mean viewings, sales, letting of both private and public housing, house moves and mortgages can all resume.

“This will hopefully make the process easier for those seeking to move house as well as kick starting the housing economy again.”