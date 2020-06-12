Fianna Fáil/Fine Gael claim of ‘New Deal for Renters’ deeply dishonest - Eoin Ó Broin TD

Sinn Féin spokesperson on Housing Eoin Ó Broin TD has said that ‘Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael’s claim of delivering a new deal for renters is deeply dishonest’.

The comments were made in response to leaks to the media on the content of a draft programme for government.

Deputy Ó Broin said:

‘Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael are claiming that they have included a “New Deal for Renters” in their draft programme for government with the Green Party.

‘Anonymous briefings to the Irish Independent suggest that the draft included proposals to create tenancies of indefinite duration and end evictions without reason in tenancies after six years.

‘Tenancies of indefinite duration can only be created if the existing grounds for evicting a tenant such as sale of property, use by landlord or a family member or substantial refurbishment are removed. These are known as Section 34 grounds for issuing a Notice to Quit.

‘However the same briefing to the Irish Independent goes on to say that neither Fianna Fáil nor Fine Gael will remove the Section 34 grounds for ending a tenancy. This means that they are not, in fact, creating tenancies of indefinite duration.

‘Rather, what is being proposed is the removal of Section 34(b) of the Residential Tenancies Act which allows a landlord to end a tenancy before the end of a six year Part IV tenancy agreement without grounds. While such a reform would be welcome, it is a very minor change to tenancy legislation and does not in any way constitute a tenancy of indefinite duration.

‘Fianna Fail and Fine Gael’s claim of a new deal for renters is deeply dishonest. It demonstrates once again why they can not be trusted on housing. What we need is real reform of the private rented sector to give tenants long term security and affordable rents while supporting legally compliant landlords to make a fair return from the service they provide. This will not happen under a Fianna Fáil/Fine Gael government.’